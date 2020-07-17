An online post by a local pub owner in Penticton has created an unintentional firestorm.
Maryn Lewis, owner and operator of Brexit Pub on Nanaimo Ave. W., responded earlier this week to an online criticism from an individual who claimed he was denied access to Brexit because he wasn't a regular customer.
Lewis offered a lengthy response stating as a former pharmacist, he's not convinced it's safe to reopen the economy to tourists.
"I have never agreed with (Premier) John Horgan and the City of Penticton's policies of keeping provincial borders open, and encouraging movement of people in 2020 in an attempt to save the tourism industry. This is a bad mistake," Lewis responded on Brexit's Facebook page.
"Tourists just think it is business as usual (which it isn't), and inevitably angry COVID-carrying tourists will attempt to sabotage my business."
Lewis later removed the post, but a screen shot has circulated on the "Penticton" members-only page which, as of Friday, has drawn 900 comments, most in opposition to what the pub owner wrote.
"We hated tourists even before COVID, but now that they all have COVID, we hate tourists even more. Bastards. Remember Penticton people, if you bring a jackass onto my premises, you will be banned for life."
Prior to opening the pub, Lewis operated Coconut Express, a bus company that specialized in wine tours. Lewis himself is an immigrant from the U.K. who has since become a Canadian citizen.
Lewis, who declined to be interviewed for this story, signed off with hashtags #f--kthetourists, #dirtytourists and #eviltourists.
Travel Penticton president Barb Haynes would not comment specifically on Lewis's remarks, but said Albertans are welcome in Penticton.
"Our message is we're grateful for visitors who have chosen Penticton for their summer vacation and we want them, as per provincial guidelines, to follow all social distancing protocol and stay healthy," Haynes said. "We all want the same thing."
Lynn Allin, executive director of the Downtown Penticton Association, where the Brexit pub is located, said Lewis was not commenting on behalf of the downtown and her board has little control over what someone posts on their private social media.
"We are supportive of keeping our downtown interesting and safe," Allin said. "Our membership and store owners are working very hard and doing a great job at seeing that social-distancing protocol is in place for both our locals, as well as our visitors."
Penticton Lakeside Resort general manager David Prystay was more forthright.
"I strongly disagree with Martyn's comments. This is pure, venomous hate. It's not good for the city overall to show hatred and disgust towards any type of person. We are witnessing a lot of extremist attitudes right now across the (U.S.) border and hate is a terrible thing.
"We should be welcoming our tourists by encouraging them to practice safe protocol and to listen to the advice of (provincial health officer) Dr. Bonnie Henry," Prystay said.
Travel Penticton executive director Thom Tischik estimates that 19% of visitors this summer are from Alberta, but stresses the figure is not scientific and is based on number of guests at the visitors' centre.
Ministry of Attorney General communications manager Tasha Schollen said liquor inspectors do not have the authority to take regulatory action because the posts were made outside of advertising.
"However, where inspectors become aware of a complaint that is outside their mandate, they can advise the licensee that there has been a complaint. The local inspector is aware of the complaints made regarding the posts," Schollen said in a statement.
To view the Facebook posts by Lewis visit pentictonherald.ca or kelownadailycourier.ca. (Warning, some language may be considered offensive.)