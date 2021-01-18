Okanagan College’s Enactus team is launching a series of skills-development programs for girls aged 15-18.
The project, Ivy Collective, will feature a series of free one-hour online training workshops. Topics include public speaking, job application skills and confidence-building strategies.
The first workshop, Your Brand Matters, will be offered on Thursday. Participants will learn what makes a great personal brand, first impression, professional presence and how to create an elevator pitch. Register at ivycollectiveoc.ca.
“Ivy Collective takes the pressure off young women by offering the workshops in a safe environment where they can non-judgmentally learn and try new skills, learn from each other and support one another along their personal growth journey,” said Laura Hetherington, Okanagan College businessprofessor and Enactus faculty adviser, in a news release.
Enactus OC was one of five teams across Canada to receive a $3,100 RBC Future Launch grant for the Ivy Collective project. The Local marketing company Twirling Umbrellas donated $8,000 of their services to launch the project online.
“Job skills have always been important to build, but it’s even more crucial now to provide these opportunities to help youth navigate the virtual change of scenery in job hunting and relationship building,” said Twirling Umbrellas President Chris Stephens.
The Enactus team was also awarded a $2,500 Canadian Tire Youth Empowering grant for their new project, Rising | Empathy Empowerment Education. The project, created in collaboration with educators and the non-profit organization, Journey Home, aims to equip local teachers with resources on how to open dialogues with students about homelessness and social responsibilities. The project is piloting in the spring and has plans to expand its reach later this year.