If heat records are going to be blasted in the Okanagan, Thursday's the day.
But the August long-weekend won't be one for the weather books, as temperatures are forecast to drop a few degrees.
"Things will change a bit for the weekend, but conditions will still be above normal, with highs around 30 C, instead of 35 C," Environment Canada meteorologist Carmen Hartt said Tuesday.
The hottest day this week should be Thursday, with a forecast high of 36 C in Kelowna and Penticton.
That would be good enough to almost tie the record for July 30 in Penticton, of 36.7 C, set in 1930. But Kelowna's hottest-ever July 30 was in 2003, when the mercury reached 39.4.
"It's hard to beat temperature records in Kelowna, because our measurements go back to 1899," Hartt said.
The hottest day in Kelowna history was Aug. 4, 1998, when the temperature reached 41 C.
Through the long weekend, temperatures should average about 30 C with mostly sunny skies. There's said to be little chance of rain, though some scattered showers are possible.
Daytime highs should reach the high 20s and low 30s right through to Aug. 11, according to the longer-range forecast supplied by The Weather Network.