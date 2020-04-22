Kelowna's oldest home has been damaged by fire and is considered a total loss.
Firefighters responded at 3 a.m. Wednesday to multiple 911 calls about flames coming from the city-owned Fleming House, built in 1871.
"Unfortunately, the house is a total loss, and what remains of it will likely be demolished," Derek Edstrom, a city director, said Wednesday.
The same building was damaged by fire in early July 2018. After that incident, the city spent about $75,000 to remove hazardous materials, put a new roof on the structure, and secure it against unauthorized entry.
"It's really unfortunate that there's been another fire there," said Don Knox, president of the Central Okanagan Heritage Society. "It's the oldest house we know of in Kelowna, even though it hasn't been used as residence in a long, long time."
No use has been made of the log building, located just off Dilworth Drive along the north side of Mill Creek, although there have long been ideas it could eventually be renovated to accommodate some public function. But city requests for proposals for an adaptive re-use of the building came to nothing.
"We were glad when the city paid for a new roof after the first fire, and took some measures to secure the site," Knox said. "But it would have been nice if some sort of security had also been put in place.
"It's easy to slag the city, and I don't mean to, but the fact is when you own a building you do have some responsibility to protect it as much as possible and I'm not sure that was done in this case," Knox said.
After the first fire, believed to have been accidentally caused by transients, the city said it wasn't practical to have had insurance on the building given its state and distance from services like a water line.
There are three buildings on the site - the Fleming House, a grist mill, and a dairy barn. The grist mill, said to be the oldest industrial property in Kelowna, and the barn were not damaged in the Wednesday moring fire.
Robin Digby, who specializes in the restoration of old buildings, suggests the city might want to at least consider the placement of solar-powered alarms and cameras, to keep a better watch over the remaining buildings.
"There's no reason the city can't try something to ensure these buildings survive," he said.