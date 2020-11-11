A rising number of COVID-19 cases in Kelowna-area schools has been expected for some time, board chair Moyra Baxter says.
Transmission of the virus in the broader community was inevitably going to lead to exposure events in Central Okanagan Public Schools, Baxter said Wednesday.
"We all know that the Kelowna area itself has seen a number of new cases," Baxter said. "It would have been amazing if that situation had not been reflected in the schools.
"We're doing the best we can to ensure that our health and safety protocols remain in place," Baxter said. "We hope that these exposure events don't become larger outbreaks."
The Central Okanagan has accounted for about 80% of the 545 COVID-19 cases reported across the Valley since the start of the pandemic, according to the most recent information from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Eleven Kelowna-area schools have had COVID-19 exposure events, most of them being reported in the past few days.
Most of the events are said to involve, so far, only one person, although Interior Health will not say whether those affected are students or staff, citing privacy issues.
The latest COVID-19 school advisory, issued late Tuesday, was Const. Neil Bruce Middle School in West Kelowna.
The exposure occurred Nov. 2 and the person is said by interior Health to now be self-isolating at home. Interior Health is contacting those at the school who may have been in contact with the infected person.
Unless students have been contacted by IH, they are to continue to attend classes, Central Okanagan Public Schools says.
Baxter said she believes most of those students or district staff who've tested positive for COVID-19 have contracted the disease outside school settings.