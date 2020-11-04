A third case of COVID-19 has been reported at Kelowna's largest school.
The potential exposure occurred last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Interior Health says. No information is provided for school-related cases on whether the infected person is a student or a staff member.
"They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams," Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a news release.
A school exposure notification does not mean all students at the school have been exposed to COVID-19, Interior Health says.
"If you do not receive a phone call or letter from Interior Health, your child should continue to attend school," the IH website states.
The newest case is apparently unrelated to two cases at the KSS that were reported earlier in October.