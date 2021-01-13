A Peachland couple took advantage of fine mid-January weather on Wednesday to prepare their 2021 Christmas cards.
Peggy Worobetz snapped pictures of her husband Ted, dressed as a shorts-clad Santa Claus bearing presents, along the shore of Okanagan Lake.
Given the bright conditions and the balmy 8C weather, it was as if Santa, still recovering from his recent globe-girdling gift-giving expedition, had jetted off to a southern clime for much-needed rest and relaxation.
"This was a repeat of a lark from two years ago, when I dressed up as Santa and sat on the beach with a beer," Ted said. "It's just a way of telling our friends, 'Wish you were here'.
"Today, I've had comments from people walking by, saying, 'Santa! You should be having your picture taken coming out of the water!'," Worobetz said. "But I drew the line at actually going in the lake."
Wednesday's high was 10 degrees warmer than usual for mid-January, according to Environment Canada. The day dawned with a fierce windstorm across Southern B.C that left more than 100,000 people without power, but conditions had calmed down by late morning.
A mix of sun and cloud is forecast for Thursday and Friday with highs of 2 C.