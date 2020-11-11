A proposed expansion of an Okanagan winery's restaurant is opposed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Interior Health.
But Lake Country town council should endorse the application because the winery owner is clearly committed to farming, municipal staff say.
Operators of O'Rourke's Peak Cellars at 2290 Goldie Road want to expand their restaurant by 56 square metres (600 sq. ft.)
That would take it above the 250 sq. metres (2,700 sq. ft.) of winery dining space that is permitted on properties within the Agricultural Land Reserve.
Winery owners say the expansion would be onto land with poor soil that is not currently used for farming. They also say the expansion would help maintain the winery's commercial viability.
But the Ministry of Agriculture says the level of agricultural production on the seven-acre property "does not appear to be commensurate" with expanding the restaurant and lounge.
And Interior Health says the proposed expansion "does not appear to support food security because it will not increase the availability of and access to locally-produced, healthy food".
However, town planners suggest council back the expansion plan. In addition to the property in question, the O'Rourke family has significant agricultural land holdings in Lake Country, planners note.
"The commitment of the owner to producing wine and celebrating agriculture in the valley into the future is demonstrated by the scope of farm operations and land holdings in the area," municipal staff write in a report to council.
The O'Rourke family has a separate 300-acre property that has 110 acres of vineyards, as well as 300 metres of tunnels and 12,000 square feet of cave space to store and age wine.
Whether council decides to endorse or oppose the restaurant/lounge expansion, at Peak Cellars, the final decision will be up to the Agricultural Land Commission.