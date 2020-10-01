Vernon RCMP are investigating the distribution of leaflets on Wednesday promoting a white supremacist website.
Police said on Thursday they received multiple reports of leaflets scattered on streets throughout Vernon. The small pieces of paper were found in the morning in several locations and had been cleaned up members of the community.
Several were turned over in to police who examined the content and found “it is linked to a specific, extreme ideology.”
“We share the concerns of the community about the content of the material and specifically the manner in which it has been distributed, said Const. Chris Terleski media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
An investigation has been launched to find out who distributed the material.
Political and business leaders spoke out against the distribution of the hate literature.
"I am disheartened and deeply sorry about the events that took place in our community yesterday with the distribution of hundreds of notes linked to racist propaganda and a white supremacist website," Vernon Mayor Victor Cummings said in a news release.
"Even more concerning is that these notes were strewn about near schools - a place where children and families are meant to feel safe and supported," Cumming said. "Hate of any kind in our community has no place and will not be tolerated."
The Vernon Chamber of Commerce also condemned the distribution of the hateful notes.
"We know Greater Vernon to be a caring, open and compassionate community, and we are confident these actions do not represent the majority of residents," chamber president Krystin Kempton said in a release.
"That said, we must all reflect on what has occurred and be clear that such actions are not acceptable. Racism will not be tolerated in workplaces, schools, sports fields, or anywhere," Kempton said.
Cumming praised school representatives and parents for picking up and disposing of the messages.
"My gratitude runs deep for your immediate response to a despicable act that has had far-reaching impacts," Cumming said.