Eighty-one additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between Thursday and Friday in the region served by Interior Health.
Provincewide, 711 new cases were reported, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says. More than 560 of the new cases were in the Lower Mainland.
"The virus is not letting up and neither can we. This weekend, let's stay small and stay local, so we can slow the spread of the virus in our province," Henry said in a written statement.
In Revelstoke, 26 of the people who were infected in a recent outbreak of COVID-19 have now recovered, Interior Health says. Twenty-six others are self-isolating and recovering at home.
"The smaller number of new cases in Revelstoke this week is encouraging," IH medical health officer Dr. Karin Goodison said in a release.
"A drop-off like this is what we want to see after we have completed our initial investigation and have connected with those we have identified as close contacts to original cases," she said.
But no one in Revelstoke should let down their guard, Goodison said, as it's anticipated cases associated with the outbreak will continue to be confirmed in the days ahead.
The provincial death toll due to COVID-19 now stands at 492, after 11 additional fatalities between Thursday and Friday.
Across B.C., hospitalizations due to COVID-19 stand at 338, with 76 of the patients in intensive care.
The rest of the 9,050 active cases are made up of people who are recovering at home.