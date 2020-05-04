A Kelowna auto repair shop is offering to do $100,000 worth of free work on vehicles owned by people whose finances are stretched because of COVID-19.
Requests for assistance from cash-strapped people have been flowing in since the offer, from Car Craft Automotive, was publicized early Monday.
"It's been non-stop," service manager John Inglis said in an interview. "I can click on my email every few minutes, and there are lots more requests. Unfortunately, there's a ton of people who really need some help like this right now."
Shop staff will prioritize the requests based on the owner's need for transportation, the extent of the work required, and the applicant's financial situation, Inglis said.
A maximum of $500 credit will be available for selected requests, but a portion of the bill will be reduced for smaller work orders, he said.
So far, Inglis said, requests for brakes have been among the most numerous but all submissions are considered, he said. The offer will continue until assistance reaches a value of $100,000.
Business owner Tony Diemand says the special offer is designed to assist those who need it the most.
"There are people with broken-down vehicles unable to pick up their prescriptions. We know there are low paid workers being asked to go above and beyond to serve us during this pandemic, but are afraid to commute because their engine light keeps flashing," states a press release from Car Craft Automotive.
"We know of many low-paid workers who need emergency car repairs in order to get to and from their jobs, or to transport their kids to appointments," the release states.