A West Kelowna medical clinic is now offering virtual care for non-urgent medical issues.
In a news release, Westside Medical Associates says its virtual clinic is available for patients who can’t get in to see their own doctor right now.
B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has instructed doctors to reduce all non-essential services and avoid direct physical contact with patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Henry said where possible health professionals should provide care by telephone and video technology.
But the Westside clinic notes not all doctors locally are set up to operate that way.
“There are thousands of people in Kelowna right now whose family physicians are not equipped to provide virtual care. For these stranded patients, they now have an option to be seen at Westside Medical Clinic’s virtual care walk-in clinic.”
To sign up for virtual care, contact Westside Medical Associates through their website at westsidemedicalassociates.ca.