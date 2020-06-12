Water meters are coming to homes in Southeast Kelowna where the system is riddled with costly leaks.
The City of Kelowna plans to install water meters at the approximately 2,500 residential properties that were previously served by the South East Kelowna Irrigation District.
"This will be important as we have experienced water demands in South East Kelowna that are significant, which have been identified as leaks on the private side of the service connections," reads part of a staff report going to Kelowna council on Monday.
"One location with a leaking service equated to the consumption of approximately 40 typical homes," the report states.
The now-defunct SEKID system did not have water meters, with residential property owners just charged a flat rate, so there was no way to determine where leaks were and how significant they were.
Water meters should be installed throughout Southeast Kelowna homes by the end of 2020.
If the meters show unusually high consumption, the property owner will be responsible for fixing or replacing that portion of the pipe that extends from the road to their house.
Other areas of Kelowna that are also served by the municipal water system will also get new water meters next year. Many of the existing meters are more than 20 years old.
A report proposing higher water rates is expected to come before council in the fall.
At $98 million, the city's takeover of the old SEKID system, involving 80 kilometres of new lines and three new reservoirs, was the largest capital project ever undertaken by the City of Kelowna. Most of the funding came from senior levels of government.