The death this week of Canadian hockey legend Howie Meeker had Kelowna city councillor Charlie Hodge in a reflective mood.
Meeker, 97, died Sunday in Nanaimo. He won four Stanley Cups with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and was named the NHL's rookie of the year in 1947.
After his 20-year playing career, Meeker was a broadcaster for 30 years on CBC and TSN. As well as offering insights into the game, Meeker was known for endearing phrases such as 'Golly gee willikers' and 'Jiminy Cricket.'
"Howie Meeker spent his long and remarkable life playing, teaching, and broadcasting the game of hockey with incredible enthusiasm," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.
In 1997, Hodge wrote a biography of Meeker titled 'Golly Gee - It's Me: The Howie Meeker Story'.
At the end of Monday's council meeting, Hodge mentioned Meeker's passing. Participating in the meeting via Zoom from his home, where a wall is adorned with hockey paraphernalia, Hodge said how much he enjoyed spending time on the road with Meeker promoting the book.
"We were often asked where we were from,” Hodge recalled. “Howie would always say, he would point to me, and say, 'That little bugger over there, he's so lucky, he lives in Kelowna'," Hodge said.
Hodge, who has had serious health challenges in recent years and now often uses a portable oxygen tank, said he spoke occasionally on the phone to Meeker in recent years to see how the hockey legend was doing.
"The last thing he'd always say to me was, 'Make sure you say hello to the good people of Kelowna'," Hodge said, appearing to become emotional.
"So, for one last time,” Hodge said, “from Howie Meeker, 'Hello Kelowna'.”