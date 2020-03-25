A man on a bike was knocked down by a car and then assaulted by its two occupants Tuesday night, Vernon Mounties said.
Police say the 47-year-old man was riding in the 2000 block of 43rd Street when he got into an argument with two men in a new, white Jeep Cherokee.
As the cyclist began to run away, the Jeep struck him, knocking his bike to the ground. The two men then exited the car and assaulted the cyclist, police said.
“Fortunately, the cyclist was not seriously injured as a result of this incident,” said Cpl Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
The suspects are described as being in their 30s. One wore a beige/mauve-coloured hoodie and a black hat.
The investigation is in the early stages as police interview witnesses and canvas the area for video surveillance, Mounties said.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Const. Plamondon at the RCMP non-emergency line, 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.