The only Okanagan Regional Library branch that remains closed should re-open by the end of September.
The Westside Learning Lab, in the Okanagan Lake shopping centre on Westbank First Nation land, was shuttered along with the 30 other ORL branches at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.
The lab offers programs and services such as a recording studio, a 3-D printer, digital work stations and other specialized audio-video equipment.
At this week’s ORL board meeting, staff also presented a plan to increase the library’s overall budget by three-quarters of one percent in 2021. The system’s current budget is about $19 million, 90 per cent of which comes from property taxes.