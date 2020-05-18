All four Okanagan stores that re-sell household items in support of Habitat for Humanity will be open for business today.
ReStores in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon are once again accepting donations of furniture, building materials, appliance, and home decor items.
Thirty-three ReStore employees were laid off and the outlets closed with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March.
"Many people have found it hard to find a place to drop off goods during the COVID-19 pandemic, and garage sales have been next to impossible," states a release from Habitat for Humanity.
"So many people have been either dumping or keeping the items from their spring clean-ups," the release states.
Over the years, the four ReStores have resulted in the diversion of more than 11 million lbs of items from local landfills. The sales have also helped Habitat build dozens of new homes for low-income families.
"It is vital for our organization to generate funds through ReStore sales for our affordable housing program," says Andrea Manifold, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity Okanagan.