This unprecedented school year has four days remaining for most middle- and high-school students.
Students across B.C. can return to class on a voluntary basis in June but under physical distancing rules that greatly reduce a school's capacity.
Elementary school children in the Central Okanagan can return for two days a week starting June 1. But normal occupancy for middle and high schools in B.C. will be reduced by as much as 80 per cent, Education Minister Rob Fleming announced Friday.
"For Grades 6 to 12, 20 per cent of students will be in a school at any one time and no more. So for each middle and secondary student, that is likely one day per week in the month of June," Fleming said.
Safety of students and staff is the government's top priority as in-class learning resumes on a limited basis after the mid-March shutdown ordered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier John Horgan said.
"This is a gradual increase in activity, and we'll do it in a manner that will keep everyone safe," Horgan said.
"This step will pave the way for a cleaner and smoother re-introduction of full-time classes in September. It's our genuine desire to make sure that no one feels pressured to do this," he said.
"I understand if parents or children are anxious about going back to classrooms and I want to assure you that we would not be making these announcements today if we felt there was an undue risk to the health and well-being of the youngsters that are going into our schools, or the adults, the teachers and support staff, that we so much depend on to care for our children throughout the day," Horgan said.
"This plan is based on science and safety standards," he said.
Horgan said he knew of children who were "desperate" to get back to in-class learning and "real teachers, rather than mom and dad, or big sister and big brother".