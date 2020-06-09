The borrowing period for library books has been extended to allow patrons to double quarantine items if they so choose.
Materials checked out of Okanagan Regional Library branches before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic are due back June 15.
Most branches in the ORL system opened for curbside pick-ups of reserved items, and use of the drop-off boxes, on June 2, after closures of more than two months.
But whatever the specified due date was on items borrowed before the shut-down, people have another week to return them.
"As we are expecting a very high volume of returns and will be quarantining materials for 72 hours, we want to remind everyone that materials currently checked out are not due back until June 15," the ORL says on its website.
The UBCO branch and the Westside Learning Lab remain closed.
People can once again borrow items online, and library staff will have them ready for pick-up on a table outside the branch. As usual, a maximum of 100 items can be borrowed at anyone time.
"Your materials that you pick up will only have been handled by staff who are fit for work, and following appropriate hygiene and safe work procedures, after the 72 hour quarantine period," the ORL website says.
Still, loan periods have been extended to four weeks, so people can further "quarantine their items when they bring them home before reading them", the website advises.
The ORL operates branches in more than two dozen communities. There is currently no date for when branches will open to the public for regular service.