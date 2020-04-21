Two-legged traffic at the Kelowna SPCA may be restricted but just as many animals are being adopted out, officials say.
While the Casorso Road shelter is closed to drop-in visits, people can still view cats and dogs online and make arrangements to take them home.
"The Kelowna shelter is doing fine, although our operations look quite a bit different these days," SPCA spokeswoman Lorie Chortyk said Tuesday.
"Right across the province, we have been so fortunate in that adoptions are doing really well, so we are not overcrowded," she said. "Although, kitten season is coming up, so that may change."
Later this week it's expected that Kelowna SPCA shelter manager Sean Hogan will release details of an expanded pet food outreach program, so the public can help ensure continued good nutrition for animals in the society's care.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all SPCAs are closed to the general public.
But adoptable animals can be viewed online, and people interested in adopting one can fill out and submit an application. Shelter staff arrange a time when the person can come in to meet the animal.
"We only allow one person in at a time, so that everyone can keep a safe distance and we make sure all our bio-security protocols are in place," Chortyk said.
Currently, the shelter is only accepting animals for surrender in emergency situations. Anyone who can't properly care for an animal is encouraged to contact the shelter.