A COVID-19 outbreak at a Kelowna retirement home and care centre has been declared over.
An employee of the Hawthorn Park-Orchard Manor facility on KLO Road had tested positive for the disease in April.
Disease containment protocols were swiftly implemented and the incubation period has now passed with no other staff or residents testing positive for COVID-19.
"The outbreak at Hawthorn Park-Orchard Manor in Interior Health has been declared over," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday during the province's daily update on the COVID-19 situation in B.C.
Despite only one person having had the disease, the situation was considered to be a community outbreak because of its potential to spread rapidly among residents and staff.
There are a total of 161 beds at the privately-owned complex. Hawthorn Park has independent and supportive living suites, while Orchard Manor provides long-term care.
There are currently 22 outbreaks at long-term care, acute care, or assisted living facilities around B.C. None are in the Okanagan.
Also declared over was an outbreak at the Lynn Valley care home in North Vancouver, the first such facility in the province to be affected by COVID-19. Twenty elderly residents of Lynn Valley died of the disease, and dozens of other residents and staff were sickened there since early March.
Four more British Columbians have died of COVID-19, bringing the toll to 121. Of the total, 118 were people aged 60 and over, and 86 of the deaths were of people aged 80 or older.
"Most of the deaths, the largest proportion of people who have died in British Columbia, are elders and seniors from long-term care. And that is the tragedy of our pandemic," Henry said.
Only eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported between Monday and Tuesday, the smallest daily increase since March 13. A total of 2,232 people in B.C. have tested positive for the disease, and 1,472 of them have fully recovered.
Despite a steady downward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a slowing in the number of new cases, Henry again cautioned that people should not believe the pandemic's threat is abating in B.C.
"What I need to remind everyone is that we are not yet through this," she said. "We are, as I mentioned yesterday, very likely at the end of the beginning. But there's a long way to go for all of us, both here in B.C. and Canada, and around the world.
"The orders and restrictions that we have put in place are still in place. So please, don't start planning your (children's) playmates or expanding your bubble too soon," she said.
"We have put the brakes on it, for sure, and that is a testament to the work that everybody has done across this province, but we have not yet stopped this train," she said.
"And as the modelling has shown, moving too quickly can undo all the work that we have done," she said.