A "community exposure" of COVID-19 in and around downtown Kelowna has now resulted in 27 people being diagnosed with the disease.
That's more than double the assessment of just a few days ago, and the number could continue to rise as health authorities try to contact people who were at the private parties and other gatherings where the disease was transmitted.
"We are continuing with contract tracing to try and determine the number of people related to these community exposure events in Kelowna," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday.
Eighteen of the 27 people who've caught COVID-19 from the Kelowna events, in late June and early July, live in Kelowna, Henry said. Nine live in either the Vancouver Coastal or Fraser Health regions.
Public health officials are trying to reach everyone who may have been in contact with individuals who've now been diagnosed with COVID-19 as a result of the Kelowna community exposure, Henry said.
"Interior Health has been very actively following all of the trails, and we now have 27 cases, 18 of whom are people in Kelowna," Henry said during the province's daily update on the pandemic.
"I believe we're confident that we're finding people and isolating them before they develop symptoms themselves. That's the way we break those chains of transmission," Henry said.
"I know they're doing a great job up there," she said. "It is a lot of work but it is our day-to-day work in public health and it is being effective."
The ongoing resumption of tourism-related activities is appropriate and safe, Henry said, so long as people continue to abide by guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"That's keeping numbers small, keeping our physical distancing, wearing a mask in those enclosed situations, and making sure we don't have large numbers in crowded places talking closely to people, because those are the risky environments," Henry said.
"So we need to ensure that we have those measures in place and tha we can have safe meetings, and gatherings, and get-togethers, and parties, with small numbers of people this summer," she said.
The Kelowna-related cluster of COVID-19 cases is believed to be connected to private parties held at two resorts - Discovery Bay and Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge - in and around Canada Day.
Henry said earlier this week the parties were attended by a group of friends and acquaintances
"It was a group of people who knew each other who met up in Kelowna. Some were from Kelowna, some were from Alberta, and some were from the Lower Mainland," she said.
"So it was a single group, and (the virus) was introduced into that group," she said, with the potential for further transmission into the community.
Anyone who believes they have COVID-19 symptoms should call 811 and arrange to be tested, health officials say.
A total of 21 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed around B.C. between Wednesday and Thursday. That makes for a total of 3,173 people who've been infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
The vast majority, more than 80 per cent, have fully recovered.