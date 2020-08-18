Police arrested a man they found in the bushes on the Okanagan Rail Trail committing “an indecent act.”
Vernon RCMP were called to a popular spot on the trail along the west side of Kalamalka Lake at about 2 p.m. on Sunday, after receiving a complaint about the man.
“The witness was concerned because the man was acting inappropriately and many families with young children were using the trail,” said Cpl. Tania Finn in a news release.
“Our officers located the man in the bushes and confirmed the observations of the witness.”
A 32-year-old Lake Country man was arrested and is facing charges of committing an indecent act.
He was released from custody and ordered to appear in court at a later date.