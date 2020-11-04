Intersection to close for two weeks
The Carrington Road-Butt Road intersection will be closed for two weeks starting Thursday due to road work.
Improvements to the intersection are being made by Copcan Civil Ltd. for the Westbank First Nation.
Access to businesses and Sonoma Pines, and for emergency vehicles, will be maintained both via Carrington and Butt Road.
Boil-water notice for Lakeview
A precautionary boil-water notice for the Lakeview-Rose Valley water system will go into effect on Thursday.
Crews will construct the tie-in of a 750-millimetre main that will connect the system to the future water treatment plant.
A proactive boil-water notice is necessary because the work may result in untreated water entering the system, the City of West Kelowna said in a news release.
The City also advises Rose Valley Trail users that the trailhead located on Rosewood Drive will be inaccessible today.
The new water plant is slated to open in 2022.
Plan ahead to visit museum
People wanting to visit the Okanagan Military Museum to mark Remembrance Day are asked to plan ahead.
In a normal year, the museum - located in Memorial Arena in downtown Kelowna - would receive hundreds of drop-in visitors daily around Nov. 11.
Because of COVID-19, pre-registration for 45-minute visits is strongly encouraged, at kelownamuseums.ca The museum will be open between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 10-12.
A maximum of 10 people per booking is allowed, but individuals must be in the same family/bubble. Depending on the level of pre-registrations, some drop-in visits may be permitted.
Malibu Marine now Flagship
A Kelowna boat dealer has a new name.
Malibu Marine on Ellis Street has become Flagship Marine.
“In our early days, we were an exclusive dealer of Malibu boats, and so our previous name, Malibu Marine, was a great fit,” said general manager Kevan Winship in a news release.
“We are now the exclusive dealer in western Canada of Formula boats, and we have such a great range of boat services for every stage of boat ownership, so we needed a name that better reflects who we are today.”
The business was started in 1986 by Ron and Lydia Pfob, who are part of a new ownership group.
Polson Park trail closes for a day
The Polson Park pedestrian and cycling trail will be closed on Thursday.
After many upgrades were made this summer, crews must close the trail to finish a ramp at the south end of the boardwalk.
The popular Vernon trail will reopen on Friday.
COVID on flights reported
Possible exposures to COVID-19 are being reported on two recent flights to Kelowna.
A person who was aboard WestJet flight 183 from Calgary to Kelowna last Friday tested positive for the disease, the BC Centre for Disease Control says. The affected rows are 12 through 18.
Last Wednesday, a passenger on WestJet flight 253 from Calgary to Kelowna subsequently tested positive. The affected rows were 19 through 23.
Passengers who were aboard the two flights should be self-monitoring for 14 days.
Fill shoeboxes for kids
A number of Central Okanagan locations are serving as drop-off points for Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes.
Operation Christmas Child is a national project by Samaritan’s Purse to fill shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene items, plus personal notes and photos, to be delivered to children in need around the world.
Last year, Canadians filled more than 490,000 shoeboxes.
Collection week is Nov. 16-22. People can find out more information about the shoebox program at SamaritansPurse.ca/OCC or pack boxes online at PackABox.ca.
Collection points will be The Embassy Church, 410 Leathead Rd., Kelowna Gospel Fellowship, Emmanuel Church in West Kelowna, Lake Country Alliance Church and Penticton Alliance Church.
Some locations may have empty shoeboxes people can pick up. Residents can use their own shoeboxes, or buy clear plastic boxes and fill them. People should also include $10 to cover shipping.
Green bin pickup extended
Homeowners can keep filling their green bins until the end of December.
Curbside pickup of the green yard-waste bins will continue until Dec. 31, the Regional Waste Reduction Office announced.
That gives homeowners an extra month to refill their bins.
Pickup will resume on March 1.
Joe Rich seeks firefighters
The Joe Rich fire department is looking for new members.
Prospective members must live within eight kilometres of fire halls on Highway 33 or Goudie Road. As well, they must be between the ages of 19 and 65 and in good physical condition.
Prospective paid-on-call firefighters should call 250-469-6179 or email joerichfirecommunity@rdco.com and include their name, phone number and email address.
Potential recruits will be contacted regarding the next steps. Applications and recruitment information is also available fon the RDCO website, rdco.com/firerecruit.
Interviews and physical testing for potential candidates will take place later this fall. Training will be provided for successful applicants during the department’s regular Tuesday evening or weekend sessions.
There is also a junior firefighter program for teens 16-18.