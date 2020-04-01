In-person purchases are still possible at some stops along West Kelowna’s Wine Trail, but most wineries have switched to online orders only.
Wine shops remain open at Indigenous World Winery, Mission Hill Family Estate, Quails’ Gate, the Hatch, Grizzli and Little Straw, according to a list compiled Tuesday by West Kelowna’s tourism organization.
But the shops are closed at nine other wineries. No wineries are offering tastings.
The Wine Trail, the marketing name given to Boucherie Road, passes along dozens of wineries and vineyards. The city has spent millions of dollars improving the look of the road with features such as wine barrels in roundabouts, bike lanes, decorative lighting, banners and wide sidewalks.
The list, at visitwestside.com, also indicates the current status of more than 40 Westside restaurants and fast-food outlets. Only a few are closed completely, with most continuing to offer take-out, delivery and drive-thru options.
“We have been inspired with the adaptability of our Westside tourism businesses,” states a note on the website. Business operating hours will be updated continuously.
For restaurants and pubs that remain open, PostNet Printing and Signs in downtown Westbank is offering to make two-foot-by-eight-foot outdoor advertising signs free of charge.
“We feel your pain in these times and although we also are experiencing severe sales issues, we want to help you some way,” the company says on its website.
All 14 “attractions” listed on visitwestside.com, ranging from movie theatres to pools to golf courses, are listed as closed.
Most city and regional district parks are open on the Westside, but public washrooms and playgrounds are closed.