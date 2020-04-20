Five local organizations working to reduce and prevent homelessness will share $2.8 million in federal government grants.
The money from Ottawa's Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Partnering Strategy is managed and handed out by the Central Okanagan Foundation on advice of the Community Advisory Board on Homelessness.
Receiving grants are the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan, Canadian Mental Health Association – Kelowna and District branch, Karis Support Society, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, and NOW (New Opportunities for Women) Canada.
While local groups can determine their own needs, the grants are intended to help vulnerable populations, including young people, LGBTQ2 communities, women fleeing violence, racialized communities, veterans and people with disabilities.