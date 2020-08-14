More than $700,000 is being invested into the area’s largest regional park.
The influx of cash from three levels of government will help the Black Mountain - sntsk‘il’ntən Regional Park become more accessible, including a trail leading to the summit.
The 640-hectare regional park is a significant cultural, historic and geographic namesake landmark. It’s home to at least nine endangered or threatened species, and it includes open Ponderosa pine and grassland savanna.
“This is an exciting investment in our community and the largest of our 30 regional parks. The funds will help us realize one of the regional board’s strategic priorities to provide residents with greater opportunities to connect with nature in the Central Okanagan,” said RDCO chairwoman Gail Given.
Under the Canada-BC Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan, the federal government is contributing $390,000, the B.C. government $324,967, and the Regional District of Central Okanagan $260,033.
The funds will be used to build three new multi-use trails.
In addition, important park amenities will be constructed, such as washrooms, information and kiosk signage, guard rail fences, and parking areas at Joe Rich Road and Swainson Road.
The work is anticipated to begin this fall and be completed by summer 2022.
“As stewards of the land, protecting areas of environmental and cultural significance is crucial to ensuring that these lands remain intact for future generations to visit, appreciate, and learn from,” said Westbank First Nation Chief Chris Derickson.
WFN co-manages the park with the regional district.