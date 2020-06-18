Camouflaged security cameras hidden on reads leading to well-used dump sites have recorded more activity than usual, Kane Blake of the Okanagan Forest Task Force says.
"On average, each camera is recording about three people a week heading into the woods to dump their trash," Blake said Thursday.
Based on recent clean-up efforts across the Valley's forests, Blake estimates dumped garbage volumes are up about 30 per cent compared to this point in 2019.
"There'd be arguments on why that is, but I think it's the covid," Blake said. "Of course, more people are at home, and they're probably doing more cleaning than they usually would.
"Unfortunately, a lot of people are still simply choosing to dump their trash in the forests rather than get rid of it properly," Blake said.
Since he created the group in September 2016, Blake and other volunteers have hauled 233,000 lbs of illegally-dumped garbage out of Okanagan woods.
Clean-up events are held about once a month, and the group (okanagantaskforce.com) is always looking for new recruits. Clean-up events are not widely publicized in advance, however.
"We've found if we say we're going, some people will go up there before us and dump their trash, knowing it'll be picked up," Blake said.
Even if volunteers find names and addresses on bits of paper at dump sites, it's hard to prove who flung the garbage into the woods.
"It could be a landlord cleaning out a rental site, or a company that was hired by a person to clean up a property, but then took the garbage into the woods rather than the landfill," Blake said.