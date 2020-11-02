People now have to wear masks inside all Kelowna and regional district buildings.
“This includes City Hall, all recreation facilities and arenas, yard office and the Glenmore Landfill administration building,” the City of Kelowna said in a news release on Monday.
A mask order was already in effect at the airport terminal.
An exception to the rule is when exercising in recreational facilities.
Disposable masks will be available at city buildings. City staff will wear masks when dealing with the public.
The regional district order applies at the KLO Road administration office, the Environmental Education Centre in Mission Creek Regional Park and the dog pound on Weddell Place. The regional district will also have disposable masks available.