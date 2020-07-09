The 2020 Memorial Cup was cancelled two months before the first puck drop in Kelowna but the hockey tournament still lost $265,000.
The non-refundable money had been spent mostly on branding, design, advertisements, and development of the bid to host the tournament.
Now, Kelowna taxpayers are being asked to shoulder one-third of the loss, with the Kelowna Rockets, and the Canadian Hockey League picking up the rest.
At Monday's city council meeting, municipal staff will recommend the city provide $90,000 of a previously agreed $225,000 grant toward the Memorial Cup tournament.
Staff also recommend holding the remaining $135,000 of the grant in reserve, and releasing it the next time Kelowna is chosen by the CHL to host the Memorial Cup. The next time a city in Western Canada is expected to host the tournament will be in 2023.
The city agreed in 2018 to the $225,000 grant because it is becoming increasingly common for municipalities to directly support events and festivals which are said to have significant impact on the local economy.
Had it been held as planned, the city says, the Memorial Cup would have drawn over 10,000 visitors to Kelowna and generated an economic impact of more than $12 million.