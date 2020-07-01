The first-ever staging of a blood donor clinic in Peachland is going ahead today with workers wearing some colorfully appropriate masks.
Clad in face coverings emblazoned with Maple Leafs, staff with Canadian Blood Services are staging a mobile clinic at the town's community centre.
The clinic began at 10 a.m. and will continue until 4:45 p.m. All donation slots have been reserved but people interested in giving blood at other clinics are asked to call 1.888.2Donate or go online at blood.ca
At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March, Canadian Blood Donor Services reported a drop in donations of about 20 per cent. But with the suspension of many scheduled and elective procedures - triggered by the necessity to free up hospital beds in case of a surge of COVID-19 patients - demand also dropped about 15 per cent.
Since the resumption last month of those postponed surgeries, CBS has been appealing for more blood donations to keep pace with renewed demand.
Peter MacDonald, CBS's director of donor relations, said in early June that resumption of mobile clinics, which had been paused in communities like West Kelowna and Penticton, would help the agency build up the national blood inventory.
"It's important to get the message out in advance of the inventory dipping to any dangerous levels," MacDonald said.
About 400,000 of Canada's 37 million residents give blood on a regular basis.
- with files from The Canadian Press