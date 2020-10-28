An old irrigation flume will be developed into a unique recreation corridor under plans for a major new housing project in West Kelowna.
The flume, built between 1922 and 1945, runs through the entire 154-hectare development site in the Smith Creek area.
Concept plans approved Tuesday by city council envision the area ultimately having a total of 905 homes and being home to 2,114 people.
"It's going to be lovely, it's going to be beautiful," Coun. Carol Zanon said, though she added she hoped construction would take place in a way that minimizes the noise and other impacts on area residents.
In development for several years, the concept plan has been updated recently to provide more clarity on road access issues. Main access roads will be Tallus Ridge Drive and Asquith Road.
"Well done, exciting," Coun. Jayson Zilkie said. "That's a significant piece of our community."
Coun. Doug Findlater stressed the long-term nature of the development: "It's a 20-year plan."
About 50 ha of the site will be left in a natural state, in part because the slopes are too steep to allow building.
The Dobbin Flume was built between 1922 and 1945 along with several new dams to meet agricultural irrigation needs in Westbank. The new trail to be constructed along the flume will vary in width from 10 to 20 metres.
Because the flume trail is challenging in areas, plans are to use the kind of green, blue and black signage found on ski hills to illustrate the difficulty of the terrain.