McDonald’s cleans up after COVID case
The McDonald’s restaurant in Rutland shut down for a deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
A press release from the company says the worker’s last shift was from 5 a.m. until 6:20 a.m. on Monday. After informing the company his test results had been positive, the restaurant at 155 Hollywood Rd. was closed by a “certified third-party,” the release states.
The restaurant has now re-opened.
Other employees who may have been in close contact with the affected worker have been asked to self-quarantine to see if they develop symptoms of COVID-19.
Festival of trees heading outdoors
Mission Hill Family Estate Winery will host its fourth annual Festival of Trees celebration Nov. 30 to Jan. 3. The holiday tradition raises funds for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and takes place in communities across British Columbia.
Because of COVID-19, this year’s celebration will move outdoors.
The Terrace, Mission Hill’s outdoor restaurant, will be transformed into a forest of brilliantly decorated trees.
Guided by one of the winery’s master sommeliers, small groups of up to six guests can explore the winery grounds while tasting festive treats such as roasted chestnuts and mulled wine.
Tickets are $65 per person, with $5 from every tour going to the hospital foundation. Children under 19 can join for $45 per person. Minors will enjoy the same food pairings as the adults, but will have the option of juice or hot chocolate instead of wine. Buy tickets online at missionhillwinery.com/event/festival-of-trees.
Zipline owner heads chamber
Jennifer Madsen, co-owner of the Oyama Zipline Adventure Park, has been elected president of the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce.
Madsen and her husband, Peter, have owned the park for 10 years. Three years ago, with their son, Erik, they added the Arcadia Virtual Reality Lounge.
Madsen has been on the chamber board for four years.
Also on the board for 2020-21 are Melissa Cooney as vice-president, realtor Jeff Schall as treasurer, Tourism Kelowna’s Chris Lewis as secretary, and directors Oscar Barnes, Carla Carlson, Blaine Rhymer, Kassi Neary, Adam Taylor, Susanne Jones, Tyler Bartley and Suzanne Nazareno,
Off-roaders spend night in the bush
A family of off-roaders who got lost Sunday near Peachland were rescued on Monday.
A father, daughter and her boyfriend had gone for a drive to Glen Lake Sunday afternoon when they failed to return home.
A family member spent a frantic night waiting to hear back and search crews were finally called out at 9 a.m. Monday.
As search and rescue members were heading to the scene and search managers were working to arrange for an aerial search, a team from Peachland Fire and Rescue Services made contact with the group and escorted them to safety.
“The family did everything right,” said search manager Duane Tresnich, explaining that the group was forced to spend the night after the battery in their truck died.
“They were prepared, they stayed with their vehicle, and they had told family members what area they were going to explore.
“It’s important to note that you do not have to wait 24 hours before reporting a missing person,” added Tresnich.
Board of Trade awards on Thursday
The best local businesses and community groups on the Westside will be recognized Thursday when the Greater Westside Board of Trade announces the winners of its annual Key Business Awards.
The event from 7-9 p.m. will feature an online video presentation, followed by after-party.
It’s free to watch. Register online at gwboardoftrade.com/events-list/#!event/2020/11/26/2020-key-business-awards-video-presentation.