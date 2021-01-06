Critics of Costco Kelowna's planned relocation say the quality of life in their neighbourhood will be undermined by more vehicle emissions, extra traffic, and elevated noise levels.
But supporters say the proposed site, less than a kilometre from the current store, is suitable and they say they're looking forward to shopping at a larger store.
City council will decide at a public hearing next Tuesday whether to rezone a vacant property bounded by Springfield Road, Leckie Road, and Baron Road to support Costco's move.
Dozens of letters, most against the relocation, have been received as of Wednesday by the city clerk's office, but there is also a 131-name petition from supporters, most of whom live in the areas.
"Residents in this area will now lose the investment value of their homes as two of three reasons for property devaluation suddenly overshadow their homes with constant noise, increased traffic, a view of the back of a giant superstore, loading docks, dumpsters, wayward shopping carts, and a sprawling, crowded parking lot with exterior lights shining all night long to deter crime," reads a letter to the city from J. White.
"Kelowna city council has a checkered reputation for sacrificing its citizens quality of life for the almighty development dollar. Here's your chance to say, 'It's not so'," writes Joey Thompson.
But signatories to the pro-move petition say the Costco relocation wouldn't have any more impact on the area than would whatever development eventually takes place on the vacant land. And they note that Costco has pledged to contribute more than $2 million toward road improvements in the area.
"We fully support the rezoning so that Costco can be relocated to this subject property," the petition states.
The proposed new Costco site is zoned for agricultural purposes but it is not within the Agricultural Land Reserve, has not been farmed in many decades, and has long been identified for development under the city's official community plan.
Some supporters note the Costco relocation plan includes a new gasbar, which they are particularly looking forward to.
"Costco is known for driving down the ridiculous gas prices we already pay in the Okanagan and especially Kelowna," Vic Nykiforuk writes.