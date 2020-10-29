Okanagan College students are using a 3D printer to create a safe way to hand out Halloween treats during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Trick-or-Treat Bowl, which holds Halloween candy, can be attached to a standard broom handle then extended to the trick-or-treater in a socially distanced fashion.
“With Halloween coming up, we wanted to provide something that could be fun for the kids while following (provincial health officer) Dr. Bonnie Henry’s guidelines,” said Randy McFarland, one of the three team members involved with the project, in a college news release.
Bowl designs come in the shape of a pumpkin, witch’s hat or cauldron, all made from biodegradable bioplastic.
McFarland, along with classmates Myles Derksen and Chase Seale run 3D Okanagan, a company specializing in small-scale 3D projects.
Quincy DeWitt, mechanical engineering instructor at the Kelowna campus said the trio has, “done just what we encourage: innovate practical designs and make them a reality by putting them into production.”
To purchase your own Trick-or-Treat bowl, go to 3D Okanagan’s Facebook page. Contactless pickup is available.