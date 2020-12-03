A septic field at Peachland's new water treatment plant has now been installed, town officials say.
Although the $30 million plant will deliver clean water to Peachland's 5,500 residents, there are no sanitary sewers high in the hills west of town where the project is nearing completion.
So poop produced by plant workers will have to be dealt with the old-fashioned way, through disposal and treatment in on-site septic tanks and fields.
Other key components of the plant - including the ultraviolet treatment reactors, natural gas lines, pumps, and electrical systems have either been installed or are being finalized, according to an update on the project going to town council next Tuesday.
Interviews are being conducted with people wanting to work at the plant. It was once expected to be operational by November 2020 but completion is now expected next spring.
The plant will draw from Peachland Lake, a high-elevation source. Although Kelowna gets most of its water from Okanagan Lake, town officials in Peachland determined years ago it wasn't cost-effective to do so in their community because of the expense in pumping water up and throughout the mostly hillside community.
Once the plant opens, it will take "some time" to flush out all the sediment that has occurred in the current distribution system, built in the 1960s.
"There may be some variation in the colour of the treated water. However, once the plant opens, the water will always meet federal and provincial safe drinking water guidelines," a town report states.