A psychologist who practiced in Vernon has been disciplined for inappropriately sharing information about one of his patients.
The College of Psychologists of British Columbia says in a July 30 decision that Dr. Kevin Miller had been treating a client within a large organization and had shared information with other individuals in the same organization without her consent.
“(Miller) was of the view that he was obliged to share information with his supervisor, however, he acknowledged that written consent had not been obtained,” says the decision.
The complainant raised further concerns about the accuracy of information Miller provided to “a collateral reference,” which led to a broader concern around how Miller responded to a request for information from a third party as well as his record keeping.
The college said Miller no longer works within the unnamed large organization.
Miller has agreed to supervision of between three and six months, with extensions up to a total of 12 months.
“The registrant also agreed to write a letter of apology to the client,” said the decision.
The supervision covers all aspects of his practice, with a particular focus on obtaining and documenting informed consent before sharing information with anyone outside of a professional relationship.
It also covers maintaining records of phone calls, consultations, and supervision and responding to requests for information.
Because Miller changed workplaces, he will also review his former scope of practice.
He is to review his current practice of maintaining boundaries where a third-party or dual relationship might arise.
Miller has listings in both Vernon and Vancouver Island. His website says his special interest is working with trauma and its effects.
“My aim is to help people live life more fully with a sense of peace and joy,” says his site.
Many of the online reviews of his practice are negative.