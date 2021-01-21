The ongoing pandemic and ridership declines on public transit have put the brakes on any expansion of the Kelowna bus system.
Total annual service hours across the Central Okanagan are projected to remain at 208,000 for at least the next three years.
"Given current COVID-19 pandemic conditions and the impact on ridership demand, no expansion is proposed within the 2021-2024 timeframe," reads part of a city staff report going to Kelowna council on Monday.
This past year, fare revenue collected by the regional transit system was down $2.3 million.
Collection of fares was paused during the early part of the pandemic, to limit contact between passengers and drivers. Overall ridership also plunged significantly with the suspension on on-campus university and college classes as well as the rise in the number of people working from home.
However, the city received almost $6 million in additional funding from the province to offset those losses.