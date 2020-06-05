A Kelowna Mountie was justified in shooting a suspect during a foot chase near Bear Creek Provincial Park last September, B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office has determined.
In a report issued Friday, IIO director Ronald J. MacDonald described an odd scene that played out after the RCMP officer confronted a barefoot man walking along with the road with gardening tools and a six-foot metal pole with a scraping blade on its end.
A motorist had phoned police about 10:50 p.m. Sept. 12 complaining a man had jumped out and swung a stick at her car. The cop had come to investigate the complaint.
The foot chase ended at the shore of Okanagan Lake with the officer shooting the suspect in the left hip. The bullet exited through his buttock. The suspect then swam to a log boom, where he stayed for hours before being taken into custody the following morning.
According to MacDonald’s report, the suspect started running as soon as the cop pulled up beside him on the road to ask about the complaint police had received.
The suspect, who was carrying “what appeared to be a spear and metal garden shears,” according to the Mountie, told investigators that he said “I don’t want to become a victim of police brutality” when confronted by the cop and took off running.
Near the lake, the suspect raised his pole in a throwing motion. The Mountie told investigators he felt at risk and so fired his gun.
The suspect “then ran into the lake, dropping what he was carrying and swam to some nearby log booms,” the officer told investigator. The cop kept watch until backup arrived.
During the chase, the suspect made stabbing motions with his shears and several times picked up rocks and made throwing motions, the officer said.
At the edge of the lake, the suspect yelled: “The only way that you are going to arrest me is if you kill me,” the Mountie told investigators.
MacDonald said the cop’s account was backed by several witnesses.
MacDonald concluded the police officer acted properly in approaching the suspect and when the suspect fled, the Mountie had justification for arresting him.
“There is no reason to doubt SO’s (subject officer) account of what preceded the shooting, given the degree of corroboration from a number of disinterested civilian witnesses,” MacDonald wrote.
While the suspect told investigators he was shot for no reason, MacDonald said the Mountie and witnesses saw the suspect lift the pole as if to throw it toward the officer.
MacDonald wrote that the suspect was close enough to hit the Mountie with the pole.
That made the shooting “necessary for self defence, and it was not unreasonable or excessive for him to do so. The fact that he only fired a single shot … is also evidence of a measure of restraint.”
MacDonald concluded there were no grounds to consider the officer had committed an offence and the matter will not be referred to Crown counsel.