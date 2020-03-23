City of Kelowna officials are scrambling to trim the 2020 municipal tax hike, currently projected to be 4.1%.
A reduction is being considered as a way to provide some relief to taxpayers given the enormous economic damage occurring as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Senior staff have been asked to look at ways to reduce the city’s 2020 budget,” Mayor Colin Basran said Monday during a press conference called to update the public on the city’s plans to respond to the pandemic.
Beyond a tax cut, other measures to help provide financial assistance to residents and business are also under consideration by the city.
“Given the serious economic consequences of this pandemic, the city is looking into what we can do to ease the financial strain on businesses and residents,” Basran said, indicating more information would be forthcoming.
“We are in such a unique time,” Coun. Gail Given said at Monday’s regular council meeting. “We all know we have to be very flexible at this point.”
The city on Monday also announced the immediate closure of all outside exercise facilities, including tennis, basketball and pickleball courts, following the closures of facilities such as Parkinson Recreation Centre announced last Friday.
For now, parks and city walkways will remain open, but Basran said that could change if people are not observing advice to maintain a separation of at least two metres from one another. He said it would be “really unfortunate” if the city had to close popular parks such as Knox Mountain, Waterfront and City parks.
“We don’t want to take further action, but it may be required,” Basran said.
Police have the power under the provincial declaration of a state of emergency to break up gatherings of people where the coronavirus might easily be transmitted from one person to another, Basran said.
Other measures announced by the city on Monday include:
— The charge for on-street parking in downtown Kelowna and in the South Pandosy area will be lifted until at least the end of May as a way of helping merchants draw customers.
“We encourage you to continue to support local businesses, many of which now have online options,” Basran said.
— Public transit will be free for the next 30 days.
— The province will be asked to expand the number of people who can pay their municipal taxes after the July deadline.
At Monday’s meeting, council gave formal approval to more than $7 million worth of city projects for which budgets have been assigned but which have not yet been completed. Basran said it’s possible some of those projects would be dropped to reduce the 2020 tax increase.
“If council, at the recommendation of staff, wants eventually to defer something or allocate funds to something else, we still have that ability,” Basran said.
Everyone should follow the latest health advice on social distancing, and everyone who can should work from home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Basran said.
“If we follow those directions, we have a great chance to save lives in our community . . . and along the way, we can reconnect with what it means to be a good neighbour and a good citizen,” he said. “Help those who need it . . . be considerate to others around us . . . express gratitude to others who are serving our community. Together, we will get through this.”