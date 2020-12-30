All alcohol sales across B.C. must end at 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve as the government tries to curb the kind of widespread drunkenness that could quicken the spread of COVID-19.
The order applies to restaurants, bars, wineries, supermarkets, and public and privately-owned liquor stores, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
It's a one-day order, she said, and is intended to reduce the amount of alcohol consumed in the hours before midnight.
"The purpose is to decrease the late-night consumption of alcohol that leads to what we know can be risky behaviour, including gatherings and parties that we have seen in the past have led to increased transmission of this virus," Henry said Wednesday.
After the 8 p.m. cutoff - two hours earlier than the usual 10 p.m. last-call - alcohol sales cannot resume until 9 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Henry said she was aware that many restaurants have taken reservations for New Year's Eve, but she said the 8 p.m. cut-off of alcohol sales shouldn't affect those plans.
"This does allow for restaurants to have meal service," she said. "I know that many restaurants are planning two seatings, and the second seating generally happens around seven to seven-thirty, so this does give the opportunity for people to order wine or whatever with their meal."
While alcohol sales must stop at 8 p.m., bars can remain open until 9 p.m. and restaurants can remain open until 10 p.m.
Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province's hospitality sector had done a "very good job" playing its part to help curb the transmission of COVID-19, but he said the one-day early curtailment of alcohol sales was still necessary.
"We felt that such an order would be helpful (on New Year's Eve)," he said. "It's a one-time order."
"Keeping people safe and saving lives isn't just a New Year's wish, it's an actual outcome we can make happen," he said. "By stopping the spread we can make 2021 a better year for everyone."
Henry said the province is encouraging police forces around B.C. to increase enforcement to ensure compliance with the 8 p.m. cut-off of alcohol sales.