The choices are becoming clearer for Okanagan voters with more candidates being identified by their party for the Oct. 24 election.
The governing NDP and the Green Party announced more of its contenders while one obcure party presented two candidates and another fringe outfit remained silent.
Keli Westgate will again represent the Green Party in the riding of Vernon-Monashee. She ran in 2017, finishing third with 21 per cent of the vote.
On her website, Westgate describes herself as a marketing consultant, social media manager, and a voice-over performer.
Previously, she says she has been a travel consultant, television producer, website maker, and business manager.
"I am also a mother, a certified permaculture designer and organic gardener, an avid reader and lifelong learner, a critical thinker, a philosopher, and a theologist," Westgate states.
Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau said she's thrilled with the quality of candidates such as Westgate who have stepped forward quickly to become candidates after NDP Premier John Horgan's decision last week to hold a snap election a year ahead of schedule.
For its part, the BC NDP named Harwinder Sandhu as its candidate in Vernon-Monashee. She ran for the federal NDP in the 2019 election, finishing third with 15 per cent of the vote.
Sandhu is a registered nurse, is active with the B.C. Nurses Union, and has been involved with community groups such as Coldest Night of the Year, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Sock it to Poverty, and the Vernon Food Bank.
Sandhu also ran for the provincial NDP in the 2017 provincial election in the riding of Kelowna-Mission, finishing second with 21 per cent of the vote.
Kyle Geronazzo will represent the BC Libertarian Party in Kelowna-Lake Country. He ran in a 2018 by-election in Kelowna West and finished last among five candidates, with less than one per cent of the vote.
The Libertarians also announced Matt Badura will run for the party in Kelowna West.
A spokesman for the BC Conservatives says he expects the party to field candidates in the three Kelowna-area ridings but Leader Trevor Bolin has not returned several messages.
The BC Conservatives, who are not connected to the federal Conservative Party, ran only 10 candidates in the 2017 provincial election, including three in the Kelowna area. They averaged 11 per cent of the vote, far above the one-half of one per cent the party received province-wide.