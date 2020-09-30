A Kelowna Mountie involved in a shooting incident should be criminally charged, the province's police watchdog suggests.
The Independent Investigations Office says the B.C. Prosecution Service should consider charging the officer for the way a chase and attempted arrest was handled in the early morning hours of Dec. 22, 2019.
"Reasonable grounds exist to believe an officer may have committed offences in relation to the pursuit and use of a firearm," an IIO release issued Wednesday stated.
About 12:10 a.m., a member of the RCMP's traffic division tried to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 97. But the driver of the pick-up truck drove off, eventually driving into residential streets.
"The officer pursued and when they reached a dead-end street, an interaction occurred between the man and the officer which resulted in shots being fired by the officer," the IIO release states.
Shortly afterward, the driver was admitted to Kelowna General Hospital with serious injuries. The injuries were said at the time to be non-life-threatening.
The IIO can only suggest the BCPS consider laying charges in a circumstance such as this one.
For charges to be approved, the BCPS must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution of the officer would be in the public interest.
The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of all police forces in B.C. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.