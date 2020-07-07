The first Westbank Farmers’ Market of the 2020 season went ahead in the Westridge Shopping Centre parking lot Saturday morning and both vendors and shoppers were happy to be back.
Farmers’ markets are considered an essential service; however, to reduce the chance of transmitting COVID-19 among vendors and visitors, markets must comply with hygienic practices and physical distancing.
Market organizers have opted to cancel entertainment this year to discourage people from congregating at the market, where in other years people were encouraged to visit and catch up.
About a dozen vendors were set up Saturday offering fresh produce, jewelery and even masks. Business was steady as shoppers came and went.
Roger Cormier put his mask on and headed to the farmers’ market for the first time, buying some fresh peas at one stall.
For Cormier it was an opportunity to get out on a beautiful day.
Cassidy Kuse came to the market to buy a small gift for her mom and some local honey for herself, saying she would rather shop at the market and support local producers.
The market is expected to continue Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Sept. 19.