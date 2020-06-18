A nine-storey wood building is planned for Benvoulin Road near Orchard Park mall.
The Kelowna-based National Society of Hope hopes to win city council approval on June 23 for the 122-suite project, which will be a combination of townhomes and affordable housing units for seniors.
Current zoning for the site, at 2175 Benvoulin Rd., allows for a maximum building height of 4 1/2 storeys.
But municipal planners recommend council grant the necessary variances because the official community plan supports the construction of high-rises in the so-called Midtown neighbourhood.
"As a mid-rise building (6-12 storeys), this proposal will act as a transition to future high-density, mixed-use development in the core of this urban centre," reads part of a planning staff report to city council.
The Kelowna-based Society of Hope owns and manages hundreds of affordable housing units throughout the Okanagan, including ones near the proposed nine-storey building. The society is overseen by Luke Stack, a city councillor, who will not be able to participate in the discussion and decision on the variance request.
"Due to the proximity similar purpose-built buildings, the mall, transportation, farmer's market, and Mission Creek Greenway, this is a very convenient location for a building of this type," the society's architect, Paul Schuster, writes in a letter to the city asking for the height variance.
Interested members of the public can address council before a decision is made on whether to allow the extra height. The anticipated start time for this agenda item at the June 23 meeting at City Hall is 7:30 p.m.