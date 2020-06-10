A man under a court order to stay away from parks where people under the age of 16 might be present was arrested in Coldstream on Saturday.
An off-duty Mountie reported seeing a suspicious car parked near Creekside Park. The cop identified the driver as someone who was under a court order not to be within 100 metres of a park where children could be present.
The man was allegedly taking photos of people at the skate park, but quickly changed locations to another park nearby, Vernon RCMP said.
“Given this person was known to police, the off-duty officer continued to follow the vehicle to ensure the safety of the public until marked police units arrived," said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.
Richard Slobodian, 58, was arrested and faces charges of failing to comply with a probation order.