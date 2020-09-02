With the apple harvest now underway in parts of the Okanagan, growers are scrambling to find help to bring in the fruit.
Apples are by far the Valley’s largest crop — last year’s marketed production was 104,000 tonnes, according to Statistics Canada, which had grapes as the runner-up at 31,200 tonnes — and picking can go on for months.
But with an ongoing shortage of workers in B.C. due to COVID-19, Rick Machial is beginning to worry about where he’ll find workers to box up all that product.
“At our packinghouse, it was tough to get people to start two, three weeks ago,” said Machial, owner of Fairview Orchards in Oliver, which packs for 50 growers and annually markets an average of 9,000 bins of apples — approximately 7.2 million pounds.
“So I’m a little bit apprehensive that I have to find four or five more people.”
B.C. fruit growers have come to rely on an annual summertime migration of young Quebecers for labour. The visitors, who typically number in the range of 1,500 to 2,000, according to government estimates, follow the harvest up and down the Okanagan valley as the different crops ripen.
Glen Lucas, general manager of the B.C. Fruit Growers’ Association, estimated only about half as many Quebecers as usual showed up this year as a result of COVID-19.
There are also fewer temporary foreign workers from places like Mexico and the Caribbean, because they were caught up in pandemic-related travel restrictions.
While B.C. producers usually welcome about 10,000 temporary foreign workers each year, only 6,400 have arrived in 2020 according to a spokesperson for the Agriculture Ministry, who said the province spent $9.5 million looking after those visitors while they spent two weeks in quarantine upon arrival in Canada.
The B.C. government also set up a pair of safety programs to protect migrant pickers and their hosts.
The first is an online course, available in English and other languages, that outlines COVID-19 safety procedures. Workers have to complete the course before being eligible to take advantage of the second major initiative: managed campground facilities.
Not every producer who hires pickers has facilities for them, leaving some migrant workers to camp wherever they can find space to pitch a tent. But that worried officials, who feared pickers without access to clean water or sanitary facilities would be at risk of COVID-19.
As a result, the B.C. government has spent $370,000 setting up managed camps with showers, washrooms and cooking facilities near Oliver and Summerland in the Okanagan, plus Creston in the Kootenay region.
“Industry and government have moved heaven and earth to get things going this year,” said Lucas.
“It was kind of like designing an airplane while it was still in the air.”
Still, the workers who did show up simply weren’t enough, and with limited manpower, some growers were forced to leave fruit on their trees during cherry season.
“They were still picking when the next variety came up (for harvest), so they’d have to make a decision and move on to the next block,” Lucas explained.
The labour shortage was so dire at the peak of the cherry harvest in mid-August the BCFGA issued an appeal for people with no experience in the business to lend a hand.
“We got some good response from local workers and, surprisingly, we got a few people phoning from Alberta and Saskatchewan,” said Lucas.
He estimated 100 people have put their names forward already, but it won’t be nearly enough.