Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called out Saturday night at 11:45 p.m. to rescue two ATV riders near the Kettle Valley Railway.
Nine COSAR members responded, including five recent graduates from the 2019 intake class.
“The two guys had a mechanical (problem), but pretty much did everything else right. They stayed with their machine, had all the right cold-weather gear and called for help,” said search manager Kevin Birnie.
The two eventually got their machine operational and met the COSAR tracked UTV near June Spring trailhead.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, COSAR only sent in two members with PPE, while the rest of the team waited back at base.
COSAR would like to remind outdoor enthusiasts that they are still operational and there is no charge for rescues.
“If people are going to go out and recreate, don’t go into anything with a high risk of getting stuck or injured,” said Birnie.
The job was finished around 4 a.m.