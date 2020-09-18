A mid-month rise in COVID-19 cases can be traced back to British Columbians getting a little too close to one another over the Labour Day weekend, health officials say.
Another 139 cases, only three of which were in the region served by Interior Health, were announced province-wide between Thursday and Friday.
Since Sept. 15, the average number of new daily cases has been 153. In the first two weeks of the month, the average daily number of new cases was 108.
“The cases we are seeing today are a direct result of how we spent our Labour Day long weekend. Let’s break the chain of transmission and turn this trend around,” Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint Friday statement.
“No one intends to pass the virus onto friends or family but it is very easy to do. It can take up to two weeks for symptoms of COVID-19 to develop and, in that time, we can inadvertently spread it to others,” they said.
As of Friday, there were 1,803 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and another 3,075 who are under active public health monitoring because of their identified exposure to someone known to be infected.
Hospitalizations rose two, to 59, and 20 of them are in intensive care.
Across the province, 7,842 British Columbians have now been infected since the start of the pandemic, including 492 in the Interior Health region.
A total of 220 people have died in B.C. from COVID-19; two of those deaths occurred in the region served by Interior Health.