By Barb Aguiar
Special to The Daily Courier
COVID-19 precautions may have scuttled Peachland’s grand plans for Canada Day festivities, but the town will party on with smaller celebrate-at-home activities to keep people safe.
“We like to party,” said Cheryl Wiebe, director of community services for Peachland. “We can’t just let this go by the wayside.”
Peachland has teamed up with Epic Canadian to turn this year’s Beach Run into a virtual event.
People can go online to Peachland.ca/beach-run to sign up to run, jog or walk two, five or 10 kilometres on Canada Day or in the week leading up to it. Participants can choose their own routes in their own neighbourhood, along the Beach Run route or even climb Pincushion Mountain.
Registration is free, but participants are encouraged to donate to support the Peachland food bank.
Families can go online to Peachland.ca/Canada-Day for the virtual Canadian Craft Corner with suggested crafts and activities for kids.
They can email a photo of their creations to rec-clerk@peachland.ca for a chance to win prizes.
As well, there are lists and suggested trails for the Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt that will have families on the lookout for specified natural items along their favourite hiking trails.
Canadian Blood Services will be presenting a Canada Day donation event from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Peachland Community Centre. Donations will be by appointment only. Book an appointment at blood.ca, on the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-236-6283.
There will be free freezies and treats at Swim Bay from noon to 2 p.m. Canada Day will be the first official day the Peachland lifeguards will be on duty at Swim Bay Beach. While the high dive will be open, Wiebe warned many of the amenities at Swim Bay such as the low diving board, zipline and rope swing are closed this year because of limited staffing and COVID-19 restrictions.
Enjoy a Night of Jazz and Soul at home as the Peachland Community Arts Council streams a concert by Bianca Berkland at facebook.com/PeachlandArtGallery/ Night of Jazz and Soul from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Peachland can’t have its usual parade and concerts. Instead, the Peachland Chamber of Commerce presents a neighbourhood parade with 10 stops along the way for pop-up concerts.
At each stop, the Blues Brothers Too will deliver a 10- to 15-minute concert for people to enjoy with friends and families from the comfort of their homes.
“We're not inviting people to sit in the streets,” said Wiebe. “If the gatherings are too large, we'll have to move along.”
The Blues Brothers Too’s soul mobile will be escorted by the Peachland Fire Department along with a few municipal vehicles.
People are encouraged to dress up in costumes and decorate their homes and yards for a chance to win a gift certificate for a Peachland business.
The parade will start at 3:30 p.m. at the Peachland Community Centre and end at 9 p.m. at Vantage One Credit Union.